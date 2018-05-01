LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Bystanders rushed to help after a fiery crash near Los Angeles.

A tractor-trailer slammed into a car on the freeway, leaving at least three people hurt and closing both sides of the highway.

A video recording showed a Good Samaritan pulling one of the victims from the wreckage.

One of the rescuers described the terrifying moments.

“Flames from the engine start to get closer to the car that’s stuck underneath, then the car that’s underneath starts to get on fire,” Nelson Duque explained. “We tried to throw dirt on it, pry him out, but we can’t because he’s stuck.”

Two of the injured people were listed in critical condition at the hospital, with the third person listed in fair condition.

