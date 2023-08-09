DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA service truck was involved in a rollover crash in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon.

Video from Sky7HD shows a crowd of people helping the driver get out of the truck, which was on its side in the middle of Dorchester Avenue. The driver was able to get out of the passenger side as bystanders held the door open.

The crash was close to the Ashmont Station.

No other information was immediately available.

