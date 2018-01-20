CA Eagle Scout earns all 138 possible merit badges

(WHDH) — An Eagle Scout in Orange, California has earned every single merit badge offered by the Boy Scouts of America.

Arman Kingsland, who is 18-years-old, is from Istanbul. He came to the US alone when he was in sixth grade to live with his grandparents and then joined the Scouts.

Kingsland says, “I have approximately 138 merit badges.” He said he had to give up pretty much every free weekend for two years to earn all of the badges.

The last badge Kingsland received was secured just two weeks before his Eagle Scout ceremony in December.

Less than 270 Scouts worldwide have been awarded all 138 badges.

