CYPRESS, CA (WHDH) — First responders were able to rescue a man from a mobile home in CA right before it exploded.

The owner of the home was sleeping when it went up in flames. Rescuers were able to get him outside safely before it exploded.

The cause of the fire and explosion are under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

