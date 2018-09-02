CA Uber driver takes wrong turn into bay

An Uber driver was on his way to pick up a passenger when he took a wrong turn and ended up in the water.

It was a normal Saturday night on the job for Farhad Baban until he took a turn too quickly, lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the San Diego Bay.

Baban said he lost control of the car and reportedly broke a window to free himself from the sinking car.

The vehicle was removed from the bay with a crane.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)