SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after an alleged robbery at East Cambridge Savings Bank in Somerville Wednesday afternoon.

Dennis Ferrante, a cab driver, is still processing his front row seat to the incident.

Ferrante says the alleged robber got into his car and told him “my wife is gonna kill me.”

Ferrante says he had no idea he was in the middle of the alleged robbery, until police pulled his cab over and arrested the suspect in the back seat.

“I was scared,” said Ferrante. “I wanted another cigarette.”

John Politis, a witness inside the bank, recounted his experience as it happened.

“[He said] give me the money, give me the money, that was it,” Politis said.

Police recovered a pile of evidence, including a backpack with wads of stolen cash from the bank.

“I never saw him before,” said Ferrante. “If I knew, I would’ve been petrified.”

No one was injured in the incident and it is currently under investigation.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned at some point on Thursday.

