MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The cab of a tractor-trailer was left dangling from an overpass following a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Milford late Thursday night.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on I-495 around 11:30 p.m. found the tractor-trailer cab hanging over Route 16.
The crash caused about 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill on the roadway.
No additional information has been released.
