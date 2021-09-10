MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The cab of a tractor-trailer was left dangling from an overpass following a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Milford late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on I-495 around 11:30 p.m. found the tractor-trailer cab hanging over Route 16.

The crash caused about 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill on the roadway.

No additional information has been released.

