Cabot’s Ice Cream and Restaurant celebrates 50th anniversary with ice cream social

NEWTOWN, CONN. (WHDH) - People in Newton enjoyed a sweet celebration Saturday at Cabot’s Ice Cream and Restaurant’s ice cream social in honor of the parlor’s 50th anniversary.

The old-fashioned ice cream parlor has been in business since 1969 and on Saturday it offered up treats and activities including magic tricks, a barbershop quartet, and ice cream.

Joe Prestejohn, the owner of the parlor, says he’s proud of Cabot’s legacy.

“It’s so great to see so many customers that we’ve had over the years that have grown up coming here,” he said. “They’ve come and now they’re here with their kids and they’re just remembering their memories, there are special events that they came for, it’s just so many different generations.”

Event donations will benefit several nonprofit organizations in the Newton area.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)