(WHDH) — A new study says consuming caffeine may help people with heart problems.

The caffeine in both coffee and tea reduces the rate of irregular heartbeats, according to a study published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology.

Researchers recommend a maximum of 300 mg of caffeine per day, which is about three cups of coffee.

They added that people with a pre-existing heart condition should avoid consuming energy drinks. The levels of caffeine, guarana, sugar and ginseng can cause harmful side effects, including abnormal heart rhythms.

