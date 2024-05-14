DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The oldest child of the couple that owned the Canton home where John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank returned to the witness stand Tuesday as testimony continued in the Karen Read murder trial.

Caitlin Albert first answered questions from the prosecution on Monday after a day of testimony from her father, Brian, and her brother, Brian Jr.

Come Tuesday, she faced cross examination from defense attorney David Yannetti, who immediately probed her relationship with a firefighter who responded to the scene the morning O’Keefe was found. After Caitlin’s testimony, jurors heard additional testimony from her boyfriend and one of her brother’s friends, all describing their memories of the night O’Keefe died.

Prosecutors have said Read, 44, of Mansfield hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die after an argument and a night of drinking in January 2022.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, died.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed.

In its theory, Read’s defense team has said O’Keefe got into a fight inside Brian and his wife’s home. The defense has said the fight killed O’Keefe.

Brian Albert finishes cross examination

Brian Albert faced questions for several hours Monday.

Contrary to the defense’s claims, Brian said O’Keefe never entered his home the night he died.

The defense hammered on what they said are discrepancies in Brian’s story after he previously claimed he wasn’t sure he ever met Read. Lawyers showed a picture in court showing O’Keefe and Brian together shortly before O’Keefe died. Read, attorneys said, took the picture.

Later, Brian admitted he deleted data off his phone despite a court order from September 2022 prohibiting him from doing so. In court, Brian said he upgraded his phone and didn’t realize it would wipe out data.

Defense questions Caitlin Albert’s friendship with Katie McLaughlin

Court proceedings got underway shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

As parties reentered the courtroom in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Judge Beverly Cannone announced she would give Yannetti, the defense attorney, some latitude in his cross examination of Caitlin Albert.

Yannetti was seeking to tell the jury more about Caitlin’s friendship with Katie McLaughlin, who already testified about her observations as a Canton firefighter responding to the Albert family’s home after O’Keefe died.

As questioning got underway, Yannetti began asking about McLaughlin. Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally objected to several questions, with Cannone sustaining most of Lally’s objections.

Despite photos showing Caitlin and McLaughlin together, Caitlin insisted she and McLaughlin are not close friends.

Yannetti wanted the jury to view the photos of Caitlin and McLaughlin together. After another objection from Lally, Cannone said the photos would not be shown on-screen in the courtroom.

Questioning continued, with Caitlin at one point describing her observations when she left her parents’ home hours before O’Keefe was found.

She said her boyfriend came to pick her up at 1:45 a.m. Though she previously told prosecutors she was focused on her boyfriend, she said she did not see a body on the lawn.

In new questions after Caitlin’s cross examination, Caitlin again told Lally her attention was focused on her boyfriend — not the lawn or the snow.

Caitlin finished her cross examination near 9:45 a.m.

Tristan Morris, Caitlin Albert’s boyfriend, testifies

Caitlin’s boyfriend, Tristan Morris, followed Caitlin in testimony Tuesday morning.

He and Caitlin live together at an apartment in Easton. Morris said he never got out of the car when he picked Caitlin up at her parents’ house and said she seemed normal, with nothing out of the ordinary.

Yannetti cross examined Morris after questioning from Lally. Among other topics, Morris told Yannetti he did not have a clear view of the Alberts’ lawn as he and Caitlin drove off.

Asked why he decided to pick up Caitlin even though he had to plow amid an ongoing snowstorm, Morris responded — “She’s high maintenance. I didn’t want to.”

Morris’ comments drew laughter in the courtroom.

Sarah Levinson, friend of Brian Albert Jr. begins testimony

In testimony on Monday, Brian Albert Jr. described celebrations at his parents’ house for his 23rd birthday.

After Morris’ testimony, one of Brian Jr.’s friends, Sarah Levinson, took the stand.

Levinson was at the Albert family’s house for Brian Jr.’s birthday celebration on the night O’Keefe died. She remained on the witness stand as of around 10:40 a.m.

