Cali Boston Market now ‘Los Angeles Market’ as Dodgers battle Red Sox in World Series

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — A California Boston Market restaurant will be known as “Los Angeles Market” while the Dodgers battle the Red Sox in the World Series.

The restaurant in Toluca Lake has temporarily changed its name to show support for their favorite ballclub, covering up “Boston” with a large banner that says “Go Blue” and “Los Angeles.”

The Los Angeles Times says ten area Boston Markets have hung up anti-Boston banners.

Restaurants in Philadelphia did the same thing when the Eagles took on the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Boston leads Los Angeles 2-0 in the series.

