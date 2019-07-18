Calif. man held without bail in connection with 2016 death of toddler in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A California man accused of murdering a 2-year-old boy in Brockton nearly three years ago was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

Timy Jo Griffin, of Long Beach, Calif., appeared in Brockton District Court following his June 28 arrest on indictments charging him with murder and reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the 2016 death of Nazeir Phillips, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Phillips was found unresponsive at a Brockton home on Dec. 5, 2016 and died three days later, according to Cruz.

An “exhaustive investigation” conducted by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Brockton Police led to the arrest warrant for Griffin.

The California Fugitive Task Force arrested Griffin and he waived rendition, Cruz said.

State police detectives returned Griffin to Massachusetts just after midnight.

