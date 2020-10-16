California among 4 states removed from Massachusetts’ high-risk travel list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday removed four states from its high-risk travel list.

Travelers coming to the Bay State from California, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Washington will no longer have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or produce a negative COVID-19 test.

Effective 12:01am 10/17, California, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Washington state have been removed from the higher risk state list for MA’s travel order. — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) October 16, 2020

Other states that Massachusetts has deemed low-risk include Connecticut, Washington D.C., Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order, people visiting from all other states must self-isolate for 14 days or provide a negative test that is no more than 3-days-old. The order also applies to Massachusetts residents who are returning to the state.

Violators could face a fine of up to $500 a day.

Visitors passing through Massachusetts or coming in for work are exempt from the order.

