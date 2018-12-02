California Democrats thank Trump for legislative majorities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are beginning their new legislative session with crushing Democratic supermajorities in both chambers to go with Democrats’ sweep of all statewide offices.

Democrats benefited from changing demographics and attitudes toward President Donald Trump to overachieve in last month’s election by historic margins.

They won even in areas long supportive of Republicans, like Orange County and the Central Valley.

They control virtually the entire coast and major inland cities, while Republicans are relegated mostly to the rural mountains, forests and deserts of eastern California.

Democrats will have 29 of the 40 Senate seats when lawmakers are sworn in and begin their new two-year session Monday.

They will hold a three-quarters majority in the 80-member Assembly.

The state’s legislative historian calls the Democratic margins unprecedented in the modern era.a

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)