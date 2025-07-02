A warehouse where fireworks are stored exploded in a ball of flames on Tuesday in northern California.

Video from the scene showed debris flying through the air as the explosion occurred west of Sacramento.

Fire officials have announced a 1-mile evacuation order around the warehouse while they work to to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

