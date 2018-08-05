REDDING, Calif. (WHDH) – A young girl in California is using the money she raised from her lemonade stand to buy supplies for the victims and fire crews of the Carr Fire.

Congressional candidate Audrey Denney tweeted photos of the girl, Lila Pratt, last week, encouraging others to visit the stand or find their own ways to help fire victims.

Lila’s mother, Kirrin Pratt, has since shared more videos of Lila’s lemonade stand. One of the videos Kirrin shared shows Lila thanking those who have stopped by her lemonade stand. A poster on the stand read “#LilasLemonAID” and “#CARRFIRE.”

Credit: Kirrin Pratt via Storyful

The family used some of the lemonade stand money to buy 48 filled with supplies for children displaced by the fire.

As of Aug. 4, Lila has raised over $2,100.

