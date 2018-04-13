SAN JOSE, CA (WHDH) — A house that was charred in a fire is selling for almost $800,000 in California.

A realtor in the area said houses in this neighborhood are very popular because of its location, adding that people who are a fan of a “fixer upper” are already showing lots of interest.

“A home like this would typically go for 1.1 or 1.3 in this area,” said realtor Doug Goss. “We have contractors and investors looking for places like this to just tear down and rebuild.”

The house next door to this property recently sold for $1.6 million.

