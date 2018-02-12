(WHDH) — The State of California is launching an investigation into an insurance company.

A former medical director at Aetna admitted he never looked at patients’ records before denying or approving car.

Doctor Jay Inuma made the statement under oath.

He said millions of Aetna members likely lived in his territory and he relied on information from nurses, who did read the records.

His tenure ended in 2015.

“If the health insurer is making decisions to deny coverage without a physician actually ever reviewing medical records, that’s of significant concern to me as insurance commissioner in California — and potentially a violation of law,” said Dave Jones, California Insurance Commissioner.

An Aetna spokesperson told CNN that all medical directors are trained to review all medical information, including records, to make their decisions to approve or deny care.

