WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A California man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection to a series of crimes involving children and teenage girls.

Jacob Guerrero, 27, was sentenced Tuesday.

An image shows Guerrero wearing a blonde wig and women’s clothing. It’s an image that helped federal prosecutors crack the case.

Prosecutors say Guerrero attempted to film women and girls in bathrooms and changing rooms at the Wrentham outlets in 2021 wearing the disguise and using pen cameras taped to his shoes.

Guerrero pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children and transporting child sexual assault materials, including stalking and filming an 11-year-old girl changing outside her bedroom window in Norfolk in 2021.

Guerrero admitted to taping minors, some as young as 8-years-old, naked in a New Jersey bathroom.

Guerrero’s attorney, Jessica Thrall, had no comment outside the courthouse.

Thrall asked the judge for a sentence of 15 years, saying that’s a long time for someone to serve who has never been incarcerated, and that her client has put in the work in the several years he’s already been in custody. She said he’s had time to reflect on his actions and has “come a long way” in understanding the harm he’s caused.

