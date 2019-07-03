California mom accused of drowning son pleads not guilty

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in the drowning her 12-year-old son and attempting drowning of her 7-year-old boy.

A judge denied bail Wednesday for Sherri Renee Telnas at her arraignment Wednesday. She was prosecuted a decade ago in Montana for trying to drown the 12-year-old when he was 10 months old.

Deputies arrested Telnas on Saturday after they found the boys unresponsive in the irrigation canal of a corn field near their home in the community of Strathmore, California.

Telna’s attorney, public defender Pia Stanley, did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

If convicted on all charges, Telnas faces a maximum sentence of either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

