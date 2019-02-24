California news crew’s camera stolen, guard shot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A news crew was robbed and a security guard was shot while covering the Oakland teachers strike on Sunday, according to a statement by the CBS affiliate.

KPIX said a reporter and a photographer were gathering interviews about the strike at the Oakland Library when a car pulled up and the driver pulled a gun, demanding their camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and began walking away.

The suspect then shot the guard, Matt Meredith, in the leg, the news station said. The guard was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

KPIX says the suspect fled the scene and is at large.

No other information was immediately released.

It’s not the first time the station has been the target of theft. In November 2012, a group of men punched a KPIX cameraman while he was filming in front of an Oakland high school and fled with his camera while it was still recording.

