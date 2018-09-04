SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WHDH) — A California police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he adopted a homeless woman’s baby.

Officer Jesse Whitten met the pregnant mother while on the job.

She was homeless and struggling with addiction, so Whitten would driver her to shelters and detox centers.

The woman built a bond with Whitten who agreed to bring the baby into his family.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)