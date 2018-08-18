California residents return home after deadly Carr wildfire

A structure burns as the Carr Fire races along Highway 299 near Redding, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California residents are returning home this week after massive wildfires scorched their homes.

Heavy damage is the only thing left behind in the wake of the massive Carr wildfire. Four hazmat crews are working to clear the areas impacted by the blaze.

So far, the crews have cleared over 250 homes.

They are hoping to clear 20 homes a day of things like charred car batteries and asbestos.

Officials estimate that over 1,000 homes have been destroyed.

