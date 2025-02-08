AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A UMass Amherst student will receive $10,000 in prize money after hitting a half-court shot earlier this week.

UMass senior Noah Lee made a lay-up, free throw, three-pointer, and a half-court shot in a contest during Wednesday’s women’s basketball game.

Lee was told on Thursday he wouldn’t be receiving the $10,000 prize money for completing the challenge, saying the school told him that he was beyond the half-court line during his half-court shot.

Social media went wild after learning the school’s insurance company had withdrawn the prize money.

On Friday, the school responded saying they would honor the original reward.

UMass said they weren’t satisfied with the outcome and arrived at the decision to provide Lee with both a $10,000 award and additional UMass athletic benefits.

