Callahan Tunnel closed, driver ticketed after overheight backhoe gets wedged in entrance

BOSTON (WHDH) - An over-height trailered backhoe got wedged in the Callahan Tunnel on Thursday morning, prompting a complete closure of the underground roadway in Boston, officials said.

Troopers responding to a stretch of the roadway that carries traffic from the North End to Logan International Airport and Route 1A in East Boston found a backhoe that was leaking hydraulic fluid, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The backhoe has since been removed but the tunnel will be closed until further notice pending an inspection of the ceiling, state police said.

The driver is expected to be cited for operating an over-height vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

UDPATE 2 Backhoe was removed by lowering air in the trailer tires to reduce height and backing it out. Driver will be cited for overheight vehicle. Photo shows backhoe just after it was backed out. We will update further once Tunnel is inspected. #MATraffic https://t.co/qEp5ntbzLg pic.twitter.com/WH1EBuHZuq — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2020

UPDATE Backhoe has been removed. Tunnel remains closed pending inspection of tunnel ceiling by an engineer, who is en route. #MATraffic https://t.co/uPKHGvLt2l — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2020

