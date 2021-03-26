‘Calling all animal lovers’: Salem, NH police looking for caregiver for 16 guinea pigs

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - The Salem New Hampshire Police Department is looking for some big-hearted residents to take in 16 guinea pigs whose owner can no longer care for them.

“We have recently taken 16 guinea pigs into custody — but don’t be fooled by the cages, they are not under arrest,” police wrote in a post on Instagram.

Anyone interested in caring for these “furry friends” is urged to call dispatch at 603-893-1911.

