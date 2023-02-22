DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community leaders are calling for drastic, immediate change after Boston police were called to three deadly shootings in less than a week, including the city’s sixth shooting death of 2023 on Tuesday night.

“We’re seeing things at a level that we’ve never seen before,” said Rev. Dr. Gregory Groover of Charles Street AME Church.

The reverend spoke while gathered with other faith leaders in Dorchester Wednesday morning, holding a weekly community meeting with members of the Boston Police Department to discuss crime.

The meeting was held hours after the city’s most recent deadly shooting – an incident in Dorchester where police say a man was found dead on Wilrose Street and another was rushed to the hospital.

Days earlier, Diva Ayuso, a 32-year-old mother from Sharon, Mass., was shot and killed in Dorchester. Her family said she was in the area to get a car fixed and spend time with her family and friends when the shooting happened Saturday night.

That same weekend, another person was killed after being shot outside of a bar in Roxbury on Tremont Street. Another victim was also wounded in the shooting.

“We are, as a community, deeply shaken if not traumatized by the steady gun killings that take place from week to week in our city,” Groover told reporters on Wednesday.

Faith leaders told 7NEWS they are now calling on one another to come together to help find solutions.

“What we called for here today was the mobilization of the faith communities,” said Rev. Eugene Rivers. “We need the Jewish, Episcopalian, Roman Catholic and Black churches coming together.”

All three shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)