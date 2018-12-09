Calling it ‘cruelest month,’ Worcester mayor notes city’s other firefighter deaths

WORCESTER (WHDH) - During a month when the City of Worcester honors the memory of the six firefighters who lost their lives while battling a massive warehouse blaze in 1999, officials were once again preparing to honor the memory of a fireman who made the ultimate sacrifice — 36-year-old Christopher Roy.

“Once again, December has proven to be the cruelest month of the year for the Worcester Fire Department,” Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty said during a press conference Sunday, noting the six firefighters who were killed in the Cold Storage Fire on Dec. 3, 1999.

Killed were Lt. Thomas Spencer, 42, firefighter Paul Brotherton, firefighter Timothy Jackson, firefighter Jeremiah Lucey, firefighter James Lyons, and firefighter Joseph McGuirk.

Sunday’s deadly blaze on Lowell Street came one day after the department posted a photo of another brother who was taken too soon — firefighter Jon Davies, who was killed when a building collapsed while he was searching for a person in danger on Dec. 8, 2011.

Fire Chief Lavoie said, “This is a difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department and particularly painful as this is the week we remember and mourn the passing of Worcester Firefighter Jon Davies and the six who perished in the Cold Storage Warehouse fire.”

