DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dighton-Rehoboth superintendent is speaking out after a a female field hockey player from Dighton-Rehoboth High School recovers from facial injuries suffered when a shot from the stick of a male player hit her in the mouth.

The shocking incident is now sparking concerns from community members and the school district about the safety of female players playing against male students.

With just three minutes left in the third quarter of a tournament game against Swampscott, a Dighton-Rehoboth athlete was seriously injured when she was hit in the face by a shot on goal.

“Seeing it happen to one of our players, especially if you listen to the audio, it’s bone-chilling,” said Dighton Rehoboth Superintendent Bill Runey. “For any male participating in a female sport, there are absolutely no restrictions, and that’s a big concern.”

In a statement, the MIAA said, “…the association and member schools must adhere to all federal and state laws to assure equitable opportunities for students of different sexes or genders,” adding, “A girl may play on a boys’ team if that sport is not offered in the school for the girl, and a boy may play on a girls’ team if that sport is not offered in the school for the boy. Boys have been competing on girls’ teams, and girls have been competing on boys’ teams, for more than forty (40) years.”

The student who was hit has been released from the hospital but will need extensive dental work and has a long road to recovery, Runey told 7NEWS.

