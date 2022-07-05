BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders and residents are calling for change after a string of shootings in Boston earlier this week.

Boston Police responded to six shootings in six hours overnight Sunday into Monday. At least seven people were taken to the hospital and one victim walked themselves to Boston Medical Center.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters that investigations are underway into each of these incidents.

“My heart goes out to all the family members who were impacted by unnecessary and unacceptable violence in our city,” Wu said.

People who live near the crime scenes are sharing that same frustration.

“It’s always something. I feel like something needs to be done,” said Charlize Burrelle, who lives near the Ashmont T stop. “I live here, it’s crazy.”

Some locals said they want the city to do more to address gun violence and help the people who feel gun violence is the only resolution.

“I feel like people need help. People are hurting,” said one man who lives in Cambridge and routinely commutes from Ashmont. “That’s what I’d like to see … the city make some investment in really showing they want to keep people from being in situations where they turn to violence.”

“Guns are too easy to acquire in other states and too many of those guns are coming into Massachusetts and ending up in the hands of people too willing to use them,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Monday morning. “The recent Supreme Court decision could make this illegal flow of guns even worse. I know I stand with all law enforcement partners in working to reduce gun violence, but the effort has to include all of us, not just police and prosecutors.”

