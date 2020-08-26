Cam Newton getting lots of reps but ‘absolutely’ doesn’t feel like starting QB

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Cam Newton has been getting the majority of the reps at quarterback for the New England Patriots in training camp, but the former NFL MVP said Wednesday that he “absolutely” doesn’t feel like the starter because there is still a lot he needs to learn before the season kicks off in September.

“That label is not important to me right now,” Newton told reporters when asked about potentially being named the starting quarterback in Foxborough. “There is so much that I need to get better at.”

With opening day just over two weeks away, Newton said he is focused on building his comfort level with running the team’s offense.

“It’s a work in progress each and every day,” Newton said. “Every day is a workday for me.”

The longtime Carolina Panther credited his new coaches for helping him quickly get up to speed with the complex playbook.

“It’s been therapeutic for me, just knowing that these guys have been as patient throughout this process,” Newton explained. “Learning a 20-year installment of plays all in a short timespan has been a challenge.”

Since taking the practice field for the Patriots, Newton has been holding himself accountable by maintaining and energetic, uplifting, and humorous outlook.

“I think that is Cam’s personality…You see that going into the squad meeting or you see it on the practice field,” Belichick said.

Newton added that his time with the Patriots thus far has been “so fun.”

