Cam Newton takes to Instagram to thank fans for “well wishes” after reported virus diagnosis

Courtesy Cam Newton Instagram

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton posted on Instagram Sunday to thank fans for “the love, support and well wishes” following reports that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton and his team were scheduled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday but couldn’t after the Patriots announced that a player had tested positive for the virus.

On Instagram, Newton wrote: “I NEVER WILL QUESTION GODs reasoning, just will always respond with, YES LORD!! I appreciate all the love, support and WELL WISHES!! I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR!!”

Newton can be seen wearing a mask in the photo with the post on Instagram Sunday.

His team will face-off with the Chiefs on Monday night.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending