Cambridge 11-year-old recognized as ‘9-1-1 Hero’

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - An 11-year-old Cambridge boy credited with helping to save his mother’s life during a medical emergency has been recognized as a 9-1-1 Hero by the City of Cambridge Emergency Communications Department.

Police say the boy took over a 9-1-1 call when his mother was having trouble speaking and breathing in February and helped guide emergency responders to his home and provide updated medical information. For his actions, Anrab was awarded a life-saving certificate, certificate of merit and a “key to the city.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)