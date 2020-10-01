Cambridge amends face covering order

Anyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask or face covering in all public places in Cambridge following an amendment to the city’s face covering order, which takes effect on Friday.

The requirement applies to people on public sidewalks, streets, parks, plazas, bus stops, non-residential parking lots and garages, according to the city.

The amended order also requires that masks be worn in common areas of residential buildings with more than one unit.

“It is clear that wearing a mask or face covering is a key requirement in combating this pandemic. With people spending more time indoors, there is an increased risk of spreading COVID-19,” City Manager Louis DePasquale said in a statement. “By tightening and clarifying our face-covering requirements now, we hope to continue minimizing COVID-19 risk in Cambridge.”

The city plans to prioritize education as an enforcement strategy, but violators of the amended order could be issued a $300 fine, according to the city.

The amended order replaces a previous city measure that allowed people to remove face coverings while outside during the summer months when a physical distance of at least six feet could be maintained at all times.

