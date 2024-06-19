CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Cambridge evacuated an apartment building Wednesday after authorities detected high levels of carbon monoxide, the Cambridge Fire Department announced.

The building is located at the corner of Tufts Street and Magazine Street.

Firefighters first responded near 1:40 p.m., according to a fire department post on X. Crews remained on scene as of around 3:15 p.m.

In a new post, officials said the incident stemmed from an issue with a transformer. As of 3:15 p.m., fire officials said Eversource crews were working in area manholes “to correct the issue and restore power.”

Cambridge police officers were also on scene helping divert traffic.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 67 energy customers in Cambridge were without power as of around 4:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

