Cambridge banning reusable bags in attempt to stop spread of coronavirus

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Cambridge are banning the use of reusable bags in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale and Commissioner of Public Health Assaad J. Sayah, MD, announced Monday a temporary order that restricts customers at essential retail establishments from using reusable bags.

Customers will not face fees for using retail establishment bags during this time, DePasquale and Assaad added.

“This temporary emergency order is one more proactive step that the City of Cambridge is taking to ensure we can effectively halt the spread of COVID-19, protect our community, and put us back on the path to normalcy as quickly as possible,” Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and DePasquale said in a joint statement. “While we understand how strongly the Cambridge community cares about recycling items whenever possible, reusable checkout bags that have not been sufficiently disinfected could potentially contribute to the spread of COVID-19 among staff and customers at these establishments. This immediate action is necessary to prevent and minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

The City of Cambridge has set up a website dedicated to coronavirus updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)