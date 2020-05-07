Cambridge-based biotechnology company approved to begin phase 2 of coronavirus vaccine trial

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge-based biotechnology company received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to continue on with phase two of their coronavirus vaccine trial.

The FDA recently completed its review of Moderna’s Investigational New Drug application for mRNA-1273, allowing the company to move forward with phase two of the study.

As part of phase two, 600 healthy participants will be assigned to receive a placebo, a 50 μg dose or a 250 μg dose of the vaccine twice, given 28 days apart.

The study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the vaccination.

Finalizing protocol for phase three of the study is expected to begin in early summer of this year.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)