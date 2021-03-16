CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based biotechnology company Moderna has begun testing a new version of its coronavirus vaccine.

The first participants have been dosed in the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1283, Moderna’s next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the company announced Monday.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 1 study of our next generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1283,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Our investments in our mRNA platform have enabled us to develop this next generation vaccine candidate, which is a potential refrigerator-stable vaccine that could facilitate easier distribution and administration in a wider range of settings, including potentially for developing countries. We remain committed to helping address this ongoing public health emergency.”

The dose-ranging study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1283.

Moderna says that this vaccine is intended to be evaluated in futures studies for use as a booster dose for those previously vaccinated or seropositive as well as in a primary series for seronegative individuals.

