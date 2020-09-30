Cambridge-based Moderna: Coronavirus vaccine has produced antibodies in older adults

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A coronavirus vaccine produced by Cambridge-based Moderna created antibodies in older adults, an early-stage clinical trial has shown.

The immune systems of older volunteers who are participating in the trial are producing antibodies that are fighting off the virus at levels similar to those seen in younger adults, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

The trial, which included 40 older adults between the age of 56 and 70, has not caused serious side effects.

Moderna is now testing the two-shot regimen on tens of thousand of people in a late-stage study.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)