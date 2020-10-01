Cambridge-based Moderna: Coronavirus vaccine won’t be available until spring

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said Wednesday that his company’s coronavirus vaccine won’t be widely available until at least spring 2021.

The vaccine won’t be available for emergency FDA approval until the end of November and wide distribution could come in March, at the earliest, according to the Cambridge-based company.

Moderna is one of three American company’s that are considered frontrunners for a vaccine approval.

Earlier this week, Moderna announced that its vaccine created antibodies in older adults.

They are now testing the vaccine on tens of thousands of people in a late-stage study.

