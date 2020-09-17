CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The CEO of a Cambridge-based biotechnology company expects that they will know in November whether their coronavirus vaccine works.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Business Insider that an independent board of scientists should be able to conduct a review of the data collected from the vaccine trial in November to determine if it’s effective.

If the board does not find conclusive data on the vaccine, they would require the study to continue.

Bancel added that it’s possible this review could take place next month but it’s unlikely.

Pfizer CEO has said that they expect conclusive effectiveness data for their vaccine candidate in October.

The CEO for AstraZeneca, whose vaccine studies were put on hold, previously said data should come before the end of the year.

