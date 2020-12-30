CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based Moderna announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to its workers, contractors, and board members in the United States as they conduct essential services in the fight against the virus.

The program will also extend to adult household members of the Moderna team to reduce the risk of employees being absent due to close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.

Vaccination participation and entirely voluntary, the company said.

All costs for the program are being paid for by Moderna, including the supply of the vaccine and its administration.

The quantity of vaccine that will be used is said to be separate from those committed to the U.S. Government.

Moderna says it is participating in all relevant monitoring and reporting obligations for this program under the Emergency Use Authorization.

