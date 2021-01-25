Cambridge-based Moderna says vaccine works against emerging COVID-19 variants

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine works against emerging COVID-19 variants, the Cambridge-based biotechnology company announced Monday.

The vaccine retains neutralizing activity against new virus variants that were first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, studies on a number of people who received the vaccine indicate.

“Vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, first identified in the UK and Republic of South Africa, respectively,” the company said in a news release. “The study showed no significant impact on neutralizing titers against the B.1.1.7 variant relative to prior variants.”

The two-dose regimen of the vaccine is expected to be protective against all emerging strains, according to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel.

“We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be protective against these newly detected variants,” Bancel said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Moderna has launched a clinical program to boost immunity to emerging variants.

Two cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)