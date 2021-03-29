CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that it has shipped the 100 millionth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States government.

Out of the Moderna vaccines shipped, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 67 million doses have been administered in the country.

“I would like to thank the millions of people who have put their confidence in Moderna’s science and our COVID-19 vaccine. We are encouraged by the fact that more than 67 million doses have been administered in the U.S. and we are humbled to know that we are helping address this worldwide pandemic with our vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “I would also like to thank the Moderna team, our suppliers and our U.S. manufacturing partners including Lonza and Catalent, for their tireless and extraordinary work in completing this important milestone.”

Moderna says it has increased its shipments to the U.S. government five-fold since receiving Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18, 2020, from more than 16 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 88 million doses to date for the first quarter of 2021.

Monthly shipments to the U.S. government in the first quarter were 18 million doses in January, 26 million doses in February, and 44 million doses to date in March, the company added.

Moderna expects to ship 40 to 50 million doses per month to fulfill its commitments to the U.S. government.

