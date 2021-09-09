CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based Moderna on Thursday announced it is in the process of developing a single-dose booster shot that would protect against COVID-19 and the flu virus.

The new shot was presented as part of Moderna’s annual research and development day.

The biotech company also announced that robust antibody responses have been observed in a phase 2 study of their coronavirus booster shot.

“I am proud of the progress that the Moderna team has made in advancing our best-in-class mRNA pipeline while addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic. We believe our mRNA platform can solve the world’s greatest health challenges, from diseases impacting millions, to ultra-rare diseases impacting dozens, to medicines personalized down to the individual level,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

A vaccine study in pediatric population ages 6 months to 11 years is ongoing.

