CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based Moderna has finished collecting data for a first analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The biotechnology company announced Wednesday that it expects to have an announcement on its vaccine’s efficacy in the near future.

Pfizer reported Monday that its coronavirus vaccine may be 90 percent effective, based on early and incomplete test results.

Moderna enrolled 30,000 participants in its vaccine study and says the company remains blind to which participants received the vaccine and which ones got a placebo.

The first interim analysis will include more than 53 cases, with data from the cases being submitted to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for analysis and recommendation.

