Cambridge-based Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine ships out as death toll mounts

The CDC approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Sunday as deaths continue to climb across the country.

On Sunday, workers at a distribution center in Mississippi packed the vaccine, shipping nearly 6 million of doses. The first shots are likely to be administered Monday.

“We look forward to the vaccine. It’s going to be slightly easier to distribute because it doesn’t require as low temperature as Pfizer,” said Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed.

But in the past week alone, more than 18,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus in the aftermath of Thanksgiving visits and celebrations, and hospitals are filling up fast, officials said.

“In the areas of California where the virus is spreading out of control \there were a fair number of Thanksgiving gatherings between families between people who didn’t live in the same household. That may be part of it part of the reason,” said Dr. Megan Ranney

an emergency physician at Brown University.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)