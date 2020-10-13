Cambridge cancels city Halloween activities, won’t issue permits for private events

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge is canceling all city-sponsored Halloween events and will not issue permits for private events due to the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Canceled events include fire department Halloween open houses and community school Halloween activities. The city will also not issue street closure, block party or park permits for Halloween events.

Officials also asked residents to consider alternatives to trick-or-treating. Cambridge is currently a low-risk community, according to state data.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)