CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge Community Development Department is offering income-eligible, first-time homebuyers the option of entering a lottery to purchase an affordable condo.

Those interested in purchasing an affordable unit through this lottery process can apply until the deadline of Monday, April 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM. Apply online.

All units are subject to resale, limited equity, and residency restrictions. Preference will be given to Cambridge residents, veterans, and families with children.

Read details about the lottery eligibility criteria, required documentation, and selection process [PDF].

If you need assistance completing the online application or require language interpretation, please contact homeownership@cambridgema.gov or (617) 349-4622.

