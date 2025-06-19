CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Many gathered in Cambridge Thursday to celebrate the federal holiday of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

The holiday was officially designated by former President Joe Biden in 2021. Cambridge celebrated with live music and a parade through the city.

Those enjoying the event spoke about what the holiday means to them.

“America is still being born and our job is to deliver it and all of its fullness, in terms of freedom, and equity, and diversity,” one woman said. “Diversity is not something that happens on its own. And for the African-American community in particular, justice doesn’t come automatically, even though it’s our birthright.

Events are being held across the country. While Juneteenth might be a new federal holiday, it has been recognized by communities for centuries.

